Arabic commentator goes wild after Al-Dawsari's World Cup goal

The Arabic commentary of this morning's stunning FIFA World Cup upset between Saudi Arabia and Argentina has made its way to the rest of the world and it's as exhilarating as Salem Al-Dawsari's winning goal.

Saudi Arabia scored one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history this morning with their 2-1 win over Argentina, considered by many to be a tournament favourite.

However, the script was flipped when Al-Dawsari found the back of the net in the 53rd minute to give his side the lead and with it came plenty of emotion and excitement.

The Saudi Arabian commentator for the match couldn't believe it, immediately praising "Allah" six times before launching into a joyful speech.

"You're making history," he yelled repeatedly in Arabic.

"What a crazy moment, I'm talking from the bottom of my heart with all emotion as an Arab.

"This second goal of Saudi Arabia, what a goal, what a beautiful goal, what an amazing goal."

Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari celebrates after scoring. (Source: Associated Press)

The loss snapped a 35-game unbeaten run dating all the way back to 2019, while it was the first time since 1958 Argentina had lost a World Cup match after scoring the first goal.

It has since been confirmed Saudi Arabia will celebrate this morning's win with a snap public holiday, announced by King Salman.

“One for the books,” Saudi Arabia coach Hervé Renard said. “Sometimes things are completely crazy.”

“We made history for Saudi football," Renard said. "It will stay forever. This is the most important. But we also need to think about looking forward because we still have two games that are very very difficult for us.”

Saudi Arabia's remaining pool games are against Poland and Mexico, who grinded out a goalless draw against each other earlier today.