Waikanae family say tornado 'really loud and really sudden'

A Waikanae family say they hunkered down while a tornado raged outside their home before emerging to survey the damage.

Fire and Emergency says two tornadoes hit the Kapiti Coast town overnight, and there has also been some surface flooding.

Stephanie Knighton said the tornado was "really loud and really sudden" and her family waited out the noise inside.

Tornado damage in Waikanae (Source: 1News)

They eventually emerged to discover a fence had been knocked down, their BBQ had broken a neighbour's window, and their trampoline had moved.

There had been around 400 lightning strikes, which daughter Ella said was exciting.

Dad Paul, however, was upset a favourite tree had been destroyed.

"He really liked them," Stephanie said.

It comes as many parts of the country remain subject to weather watches, including Auckland, where the transport agency has warned the Harbour Bridge could close suddenly during the day due to high winds.