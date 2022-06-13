Tornadoes hit Waikanae, wind watch for Auckland Harbour Bridge

Source: 1News

Two tornadoes have hit Waikanae on the Kapiti Coast as wild weather continues to lash parts of New Zealand.

Fire and Emergency Wellington says there have been "multiple weather-related events" in Waikanae, including two tornadoes, house flooding and surface flooding.

"The extent of all the damage is still being assessed however there are no reports of injuries," said Assistant Commander Martin Wilby said in an update late on Sunday.

One home was evacuated before 9.45pm Sunday, while many others were affected by tornadoes and flooding.

There are slips on State Highway 58 and Grays Rd.

In Auckland, there's a wind watch in place for the bridge, in place until 10pm. The transport agency is warning it could be closed at short notice.

A fallen tree has blocked a lane on State Highway 16, under the Grafton Bridge.

The Desert Rd remains open despite poor weather overnight, but caution is advised.

There are a host of wind and rain watches in place around the country - 18 across the North Island and 23 in the South Island in place on Sunday night.

