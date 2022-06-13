More than 100k lightning strikes around NZ in last week

There has been more than 100,000 lightning strikes around NZ over the last week, according to MetService.

MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes explained the atmospheric conditions that have contributed to 114,765 lightning strikes being recorded from midnight on June 6 to 12pm on June 13.

"This is an immense number - and we’re not even halfway through the month - June this year has recorded the second highest monthly amount of lightning strikes since observations began in 2000.

"There are three main factors: An atmosphere prone to having low pressure, southwesterly polar-outbreaks and warmer-than-normal waters for most of the country," McInnes explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

She outlined why we are experiencing so many low pressure troughs.

"The last week has seen us under a 'planetary trough', which means the atmosphere prefers low-pressure systems over the country resulting in an almost-continuous barrage of lows and fronts."

She added these factors have led to perfect conditions for "polar outbreaks", which create instability ideal for making thunderstorms.

"As mentioned with the polar outbreaks, colder air moving over warmer ocean is important. Throw in water that’s warmer than usual into the mix, and you’ve added a whole lot more energy into the system; it’s like doubling the baking powder in your muffins!" McInnes said.

READ MORE: Tornadoes hit Waikanae, wind watch for Auckland Harbour Bridge

Waikanae has been one of the areas worst-hit by the recent wild weather, with suspected tornadoes damaging properties over the last week.