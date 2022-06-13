4413 new Covid cases, 5 deaths reported

There are 4413 new Covid-19 cases to report in New Zealand on Monday, according to the Ministry of Health.

A health worker with a Covid-19 test tube. (Source: Getty)

There are also 352 people in hospital with the virus, including nine in an intensive care or high dependency unit.

There are also five Covid-19-related deaths to report on Monday.

The latest deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths of people with Covid-19 to 1325.

The seven-day rolling average of deaths remains at 13.

Monday's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (101), Auckland (1,312), Waikato (313), Bay of Plenty (158), Lakes (68), Hawke’s Bay (135), MidCentral (183), Whanganui (68), Taranaki (117), Tairāwhiti (17), Wairarapa (39), Capital and Coast (396), Hutt Valley (189), Nelson Marlborough (180), Canterbury (678), South Canterbury (49), Southern (353), West Coast (54), Unknown (3).

The ministry said 4320 of Monday's cases were detected through RATs and 93 through PCR tests.

A total of 2157 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, while 8456 RAT results were reported in the past 24 hours.

The number of active community cases is 41,433. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in New Zealand to date is 1,236,398.

There are also 68 new imported cases of Covid-19, the ministry announced.

On Sunday, there were 4402 Covid-19 cases and nine deaths to report.