4402 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, 9 deaths reported

There are 4402 new community Covid-19 cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced on Sunday.

A health worker hands out rapid antigen tests in Henderson, Auckland. (Source: Getty)

The numbers were reported over the past 24 hours.

There are 354 people in hospital with the virus, 22 more than Saturday.

Eight people are in an intensive care or high dependency unit, four more than 24 hours ago.

The ministry also announced nine deaths of people with Covid-19 over the past seven days.

Of the nine deaths, one person was aged in their 60s, three were in their 70s, four were in their 80s and one was aged over 90.

Three of them were from the Auckland region, two each were from the Wellington region and Canterbury, and one each were from Northland and the Southern DHB area.

Six were men and three were women.

The latest deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths of people with Covid-19 to 1320.

The seven-day rolling average of deaths remains at 13.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 5919, down from 6779 a week ago, but up slightly on 5914 24 hours ago.

Sunday's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (91), Auckland (1302), Waikato (299), Bay of Plenty (141), Lakes (62), Hawke's Bay (148), MidCentral (161), Whanganui (56), Taranaki (121), Tairāwhiti (16), Wairarapa (37), Capital and Coast (430), Hutt Valley (203), Nelson Marlborough (161), Canterbury (678), South Canterbury (78), Southern (369) and West Coast (47).

The location of two cases is unknown.

The ministry said 4229 of Sunday's cases were detected through RATs and 173 through PCR tests.

A total of 2913 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, while 9993 RAT results were reported in the past two days.

The number of active community cases is 41,416. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

There are also 72 new imported cases of Covid-19, the ministry announced.

On Saturday, 5202 community cases were announced.