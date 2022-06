A man has died after a single-vehicle crash in the Manawatū early this morning.

Police said the driver of the vehicle had died at the scene on Cheltenham-Hunterville Rd, near the Kiwitea Stream Bridge.

Police were notified of the crash at around 3.15am.

The serious crash unit has been advised and an investigation is ongoing.