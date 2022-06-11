Heavy snow in South Island welcomed by tourists

Weather warnings are proving no deterrent for some tourists as a white blanket falls across much of the South Island.

Snow in Lindis Pass on Saturday. (Source: 1News)

By Jordan Lane

Near Tekapo, a heavy snow watch is in place until 6.00pm on Saturday - but Pacific Tourways bus driver Dianne Wallace could smile as she let her coachload of Singaporean travellers out to "play in the snow" at a stop.

"I had heard there was going to be snow and I quickly left Tekapo this morning, hoping that this way (Burke's Pass) was going to be open."

She said the trip was her first international tour group in two years and she had "the best office window" when she was driving her coach.

Clearing the snow on Burkes Pass, in South Canterbury. (Source: 1News)

In Queenstown, Cardrona ski field opened the Beginners' Area on Saturday, the first opening of the season in the region.

Cardrona GM of Experience Laura Hedley said they were "super stoked" to be welcoming visitors again.

"With the snow in the forecast and the stuff we're getting right now, hoping that we can get into McDougall's and some other trails early next week, so come on down!"

MetService forecast heavy snow for the region until 6.00pm.

An orange heavy snow warning has been issued for Fiordland until 3pm on Saturday, and Clutha and Southland until 4pm.

A heavy snow watch is in place for Central Otago and the Queenstown Lakes District into Saturday evening.

Road snowfall warnings are also in place for many of the passes into Saturday afternoon and evening.