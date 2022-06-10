Crown Range to close as heavy snow blankets south

Heavy snow has blanketed New Zealand's highest mountain pass, the Crown Range, as severe weather hits down south.

Several centimetres of snow fell on the road on Friday afternoon, with chains now required to be fitted on all vehicles travelling across the pass between Queenstown and Wānaka.

The road will close overnight from 10pm on Friday due to snow and falling temperatures.

Ski fields have also been inundated with heavy snowfall, perfect timing with the season fast approaching.

Coronet Peak has received 23cm in the past 24 hours and announced on Friday they would be opening a day earlier than expected next Thursday.

The Remarkables also received 32cm and are expecting a further 30cm through until the end of Saturday.

On the other side of the Crown Range, Cardrona received 15cm while Treble Cone received 35cm.

Cardrona is set to be the first of the four ski fields to open, doing so on Saturday.