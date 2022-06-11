6 arrested after drugs, $80k in cash seized in police crackdown

Six men have been arrested, and $80k in cash and a Harley Davidson motorcycle seized, amid a police crackdown on the sale and distribution of illegal drugs.

Two of the vehicles seized in a police operation in Auckland and Waikato. (Source: NZ Police)

The group were arrested after eight searches were carried out across Auckland and Waikato, including a commercial premises, Detective Inspector Daryl Smith said.

The arrests came as part of Operation Poapoa, an investigation targeting an organised criminal group allegedly importing and distributing class A, B and C drugs.

The men, aged between 28 and 33, appeared in the Hamilton District Court on Friday on a range of charges, including participating in organised crime and selling and supplying class A drugs.

Police had seized a large quantity of illegal drugs including methamphetamine, ecstasy and ketamine. Four vehicles, including a Harley Davidson motorcycle, and $80,000 in cash were also seized.

"Waikato Police continue to investigate, target and dismantle those groups involved in the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs within our communities," Smith said.