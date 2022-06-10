Police create 0800 number in search for stolen document owners

Police have set up an 0800 number and email address after thousands of documents containing personal details of firearms licence holders were stolen from the old Auckland Central Police Station on Vincent Street.

Police station on Vincent Street, Auckland. (Source: Google Maps)

The documents, now recovered, number more than 4000 and police are trying to get in touch with those identified in them, Superintendent Karyn Malthus, Auckland City District Commander said in a statement on Friday.

The number to call if you might be affected is 0800 462 379, or via email address Vincent.Support@police.govt.nz.

“A detailed examination of the more than 4000 recovered documents is underway and police are now contacting people identified in 444 data sheets containing names and address details of firearms licence holders to advise them of this breach and that the documents have been recovered,” Malthus said.

Also identified are over 2000 documents which record only address details.

Malthus said further collation and analysis is required before being able to understand how many individuals those documents actually relate to.

She said police will be writing to all individuals identified.

"Police will continue to contact affected people over the coming days. More broadly, police will be contacting all firearms licence holders in the Auckland city police district via mail to advise them of this incident."

Malthus said here have been two firearms related burglaries in the Auckland central area since the police burglary, with the first occurring in Stonefields on May 22 and Mt Albert on June 6, and offenders have been apprehended for both matters.

"One incident appears to have been opportunistic and the other a repeat burglary.

"There is no evidence to suggest that they are related to the Vincent Street burglary, however the police investigation team will also look closely at those burglaries and the offenders involved. We can advise that at this stage there have been no incidents linked to information obtained from the burglary of the old Auckland Central Station.

"We continue to advise firearms licence holders to remain vigilant and ensure they have good security measures in place."

The documents were found on May 25 when police were searching an address in Mt Albert.

Malthus said, there, police found "a number of documents" that were meant to be destroyed and expired pepper spray.

She said the documents and the spray were from the former Auckland Central Police Station on Vincent Street, and that police only found out about the apparent breach when they discovered their property at the address.

Police said a 41-year-old man allegedly broke into the station and took the items.

He has been charged with unlawful possession of a restricted weapon, burglary, and possession of instruments for burglary.