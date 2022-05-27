Auckland police uncover they were burgled after own stuff found in search

Auckland police discovered earlier this week one of their stations was burgled, after finding their own belongings in an unrelated search.

Police station on Vincent Street, Auckland.

Police station on Vincent Street, Auckland. (Source: Google Maps)

Superintendent Karyn Malthus said police were searching an address in Mt Albert on Wednesday when the discovery was made.

Malthus said, there, police found "a number of documents" that were meant to be destroyed and expired pepper spray.

She said the documents and the spray were from the former Auckland Central Police Station on Vincent Street, and that police only found out about the apparent breach when they discovered their property at the address.

Police said a 41-year-old man allegedly broke into the station and took the items.

He has been charged with unlawful possession of a restricted weapon, burglary, and possession of instruments for burglary.

"Police are in the early process of establishing exactly what documentation has been taken and who may be affected by the breach," Malthus said.

She said police would be working with the Privacy Commissioner.

"Police are extremely disappointed that this has occurred."

A police spokesperson told 1News that the search in Mt Albert was unrelated to an ongoing homicide investigation in the same suburb.

