Man dies in hospital after Auckland assault

A homicide investigation is underway after a man died in hospital following an assault in South Auckland last month.

The man was left with serious injuries on May 15 after what police said was an altercation between a group of people on Orchard Rise, in Rosehill, just before 2am.

He was taken to Auckland City Hospital and was in a critical condition for around three weeks.

He died on Wednesday, Sergeant Mike Hayward has confirmed.

A 24-year-old man has been charged over the incident and will appear in the Papakura District Court at a later date.

He was also hospitalised at the time but has since been discharged.

Hayward said this is an isolated incident and the two people involved knew each other.

He said police cannot rule out further charges being laid because inquiries are ongoing.