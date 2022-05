An investigation is underway after two people were seriously assaulted in Auckland early on Sunday morning.

Police say they were initially called to an altercation between a group of people on Orchard Rise, in Rosehill, just before 2am.

Two people received serious injuries and were transported to hospital.

Orchard Rise remains closed while a scene examination is carried out.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact police on 105, quoting event number P050576411.