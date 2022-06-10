6297 Covid-19 cases and 10 deaths on Friday

There are 6297 new community Covid-19 cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced on Friday.

Covid-19 signs outside store. (Source: Getty)

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.

The number of hospitalisations and deaths were delayed due to a technical issue, but were released around 4pm.

Those numbers are, 10 deaths and 361 people currently in hospital with Covid-19.

Friday's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (154), Auckland (1822), Waikato (468), Bay of Plenty (213), Lakes (98), Hawke's Bay (168), MidCentral (273), Whanganui (82), Taranaki (178), Tairāwhiti (37), Wairarapa (53), Capital and Coast (623), Hutt Valley (298), Nelson Marlborough (252), Canterbury (935), South Canterbury (83), Southern (498) and West Coast (57).

The location of five cases is unknown.

The ministry said 6111 of Friday's cases were detected through RATs and 186 through PCR tests.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 6075, down from 6850 a week ago, but up slightly on 6059 24 hours ago.

The number of active community cases is 42,517. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

There are also 86 new imported cases of Covid-19, the ministry announced.

On Thursday, 7927 community cases were announced.