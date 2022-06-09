7927 Covid-19 cases on Thursday, 27 deaths reported

There are 7927 new community Covid-19 cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced on Thursday.

Rapid antigen test. (Source: istock.com)

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.

There are 393 people in hospital with the virus, 32 more than Wednesday.

Twelve people are in an intensive care or high dependency unit, two fewer than 24 hours ago.

The ministry also announced 27 deaths of people with Covid-19. The ministry said 22 had died in the past five days and five had died since March 29.

Of the 27 deaths, one was aged in their 40s, two were in their 60s, seven were in their 70s, nine were in their 80s and eight were aged over 90.

Nine of them were from the Auckland region, five were from the Wellington region, four were from Canterbury, three were from Waikato, two were from the Southern region, and one each were from the Lakes DHB area, Taranaki, the MidCentral DHB area and Nelson-Marlborough.

Thirteen were men and 14 were women.

The latest deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths of people with Covid-19 to 1294.

The seven-day rolling average of deaths is now 14.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 6059, down from 6937 a week ago, but up slightly on 6035 from 24 hours ago.

Thursday's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (165), Auckland (2239), Waikato (558), Bay of Plenty (261), Lakes (96), Hawke's Bay (273), MidCentral (319), Whanganui (125), Taranaki (223), Tairāwhiti (45), Wairarapa (58), Capital and Coast (877), Hutt Valley (372), Nelson Marlborough (337), Canterbury (1177), South Canterbury (132), Southern (594) and West Coast (73).

The location of three cases is unknown.

The ministry said 7694 of Thursday's cases had been detected through RATs and 233 through PCR tests.

A total of 4582 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, while 15,095 RAT results were reported.

The number of active community cases is 42,398. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

There are also 96 new imported cases of Covid-19, the ministry announced.

On Wednesday, 7050 community cases were announced.