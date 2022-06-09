Police confirm identity of man fatally shot in Newlands

Source: 1News

Police have released the name of the man shot by officers in Newlands, Wellington on Tuesday.

A group of men, some wearing King Cobra patches, parked opposite the house where the shooting happened.

A group of men, some wearing King Cobra patches, parked opposite the house where the shooting happened. (Source: 1News)

He was Samuel Fakalogo, 30, from Auckland.

The event unfolded on Tuesday afternoon in Newlands after officers were called to a "family harm incident".

READ MORE: Man shot dead by police in Newlands had knife to woman's throat

Fakalogo was shot after police say he threatened officers and attempted to barricade himself inside a Kingsbridge Place house with a woman, who police said was being held with a knife to her throat.

A number of shots were then fired at him. Despite receiving immediate medical attention, he died a short time later.

The woman was found with non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene.

New ZealandWellingtonCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

Whānau explain why they took body from widow's home for burial

2

Police confirm identity of man fatally shot in Newlands

3

Opinion: 6 rookies who must be in ABs squad for Ireland series

4

NZ bank offers 1% cash boost for new home loans, up to $10k

5

Lower Hutt widow distraught as husband's body forcibly taken from home

Latest Stories

WHO: Covid cases and deaths falling nearly everywhere

'Stoked' disabled rugby team to play halftime at Crusaders semi

Man arrested following 'violent assault' on BOP teen

Unlikely bond between grumpy cat and happy dog winning hearts

Student attendance targets introduced by Government

Related Stories

Man arrested following 'violent assault' on BOP teen

Reviews launched after Alan Hall's murder conviction quashed

Dame Silvia Cartwright to lead Dilworth abuse inquiry

Ferrari escapes damage as tornado tosses tree into Waikanae business