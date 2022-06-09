Police confirm identity of man fatally shot in Newlands

Police have released the name of the man shot by officers in Newlands, Wellington on Tuesday.
He was Samuel Fakalogo, 30, from Auckland.
The event unfolded on Tuesday afternoon in Newlands after officers were called to a "family harm incident".
READ MORE: Man shot dead by police in Newlands had knife to woman's throat
Fakalogo was shot after police say he threatened officers and attempted to barricade himself inside a Kingsbridge Place house with a woman, who police said was being held with a knife to her throat.
A number of shots were then fired at him. Despite receiving immediate medical attention, he died a short time later.
The woman was found with non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene.