Person of interest identified in Onehunga homicide investigation

Police investigating the alleged homicide of 77-year-old Onehunga woman Maria Brown say they have identified a "person of interest", but due to legal constraints can't provide many details.

Maria Brown. (Source: Supplied)

Brown's body was discovered by a family member at an Onehunga property in Auckland on Sunday.

Police confirmed they were treating the death as a homicide on Tuesday, after conducting a post-mortem examination.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard said a person of interest "has been identified" by police, but "is not at large in the community".

ADVERTISEMENT

Due to legal reasons they could not provide further details, said Beard, but "are satisfied that this person does not pose any risk to the community".

He didn't reveal whether an arrest had been made, but said police "are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident".

"The investigation is ongoing, and updates will be provided in due course," said Beard.