Kidnapping among charges in Nelson gang arrests

Three men linked to gangs have been arrested on multiple drug and firearms charges following searches in Nelson on Wednesday.

A file image of a police car. (Source: istock.com)

Two of the men are due to appear in the Nelson District Court on Thursday, Detective Inspector Mark Chenery said in a statement.

A 26-year-old man is facing eight charges, including two for aggravated robbery, kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a pistol, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of LSD.

A 22-year-old man, meanwhile, will face two charges for aggravated robbery, two for perverting the course of justice, kidnapping, unlawful possession of ammunition, and breach of bail.

A 52-year-old man is due to appear in court on Friday charged with aggravated robbery.

Police say all three of the men are linked to gangs.

"Nelson Police have acted on information from the public, which has led to today's search warrants and subsequent arrests," Chenery said.

Two firearms were also seized, one of which was a prohibited weapon.

"This type of offending is not something that we or the wider Nelson community should tolerate or accept, and it is pleasing to hold these offenders to account."

The investigation is ongoing, and further people of interest are being sought.