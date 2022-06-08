6 injured as multi-car crash shuts part of Auckland motorway

A serious multi-vehicle crash has injured at least six people and closed northbound lanes of Auckland's State Highway 20 near the Massey on-ramp.

Crash on Auckland's Southwestern Motorway.

Crash on Auckland's Southwestern Motorway. (Source: Supplied)

The crash occurred not long after 6pm on Wednesday, resulting in one of the cars catching fire.

Police said there were serious injuries. St John says six people were injured, with two taken to Middlemore Hospital.

Waka Kotahi NZTA advised at 6.30pm that SH20 northbound from Massey Rd to the SH20A link had been closed.

A detour has been set up via Massey Rd, Kirkbride Rd and SH20A.

