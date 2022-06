Sprinter Zoe Hobbs has broken the Oceania 100m record with a blistering run of 11.09 seconds at the Oceania Championships in Mackay on Tuesday.

Zoe Hobbs. (Source: Photosport)

Australian sprinter Melissa Breen held the record of 11.11 seconds, set in 2014.

Hobbs' run also breaks her own New Zealand record once again, lowering the bar from 11.15 seconds set in February.

The 24-year-old is peaking at the right time, with the World Championships and Commonwealth Games coming up next month.