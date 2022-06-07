Pair charged following Taupō motel death

Source: 1News

Two men have been arrested and charged with the murder of a man at a Taupō motel in March.

The Adelphi Motel in Taupō.

The Adelphi Motel in Taupō. (Source: Google Maps)

Ryan Woodford died at the Adelphi Motel, on Kaimanawa St, around 6.30am on March 6.

The 30-year-old had been living at the motel at the time of his death.

Two men, aged 31 and 40, are due to appear in the Taupō District Court on Wednesday charged with his death.

"We continue to support the whānau of Mr Woodford and extend our deepest sympathies at this difficult time as they grieve the loss of their loved one," Detective Sergeant Andy Livingstone said in a statement.

"We’d like to acknowledge the public for the information we received, which contributed and assisted our team of detectives piecing together the events of that morning."

READ MORE: Arrest made as police continue Taupō motel homicide investigation

He acknowledged the "dedication of the investigation team, who have worked tirelessly to achieve this result", saying it involved a large number of staff over several police districts.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeTauranga and Bay of Plenty

Popular Stories

1

Stowaway twin Joanne Ingham found dead at Wellington motel

2

Monkeypox now a notifiable disease in NZ

3

Photo of Harry and Meghan's Lilibet released as she turns 1

4

Death of Auckland woman, 77, investigated as homicide

5

16-year-old girl missing from Christchurch home

Latest Stories

Armed police responding to 'serious incident' in Wellington

Kiwis coach Michael Maguire sacked by Wests Tigers

Monkeypox now a notifiable disease in NZ

Māori organisations lead way in dealing with family violence - report

Full video: Ardern speaks about monkeypox, Australia visit

Related Stories

Armed police responding to 'serious incident' in Wellington

Death of Auckland woman, 77, investigated as homicide

Homophobic, antisemitic graffiti left on Greymouth's pink church

IPCA report details brutal tussle between cop and man in cell