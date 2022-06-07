Pair charged following Taupō motel death

Two men have been arrested and charged with the murder of a man at a Taupō motel in March.

The Adelphi Motel in Taupō. (Source: Google Maps)

Ryan Woodford died at the Adelphi Motel, on Kaimanawa St, around 6.30am on March 6.

The 30-year-old had been living at the motel at the time of his death.

Two men, aged 31 and 40, are due to appear in the Taupō District Court on Wednesday charged with his death.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We continue to support the whānau of Mr Woodford and extend our deepest sympathies at this difficult time as they grieve the loss of their loved one," Detective Sergeant Andy Livingstone said in a statement.

"We’d like to acknowledge the public for the information we received, which contributed and assisted our team of detectives piecing together the events of that morning."

READ MORE: Arrest made as police continue Taupō motel homicide investigation

He acknowledged the "dedication of the investigation team, who have worked tirelessly to achieve this result", saying it involved a large number of staff over several police districts.