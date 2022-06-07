Body of missing Taranaki fisherman found

A body believed to be that of a missing Taranaki fisherman has been found.

Waiinu Beach (Source: Google Earth)

Police said the body was found on Tuesday morning and is thought to be that of a fisherman who went missing off rocks near Waiinu Beach on Saturday.

A helicopter, the coastguard, surf lifesaving and police search and rescue spent the weekend scouring the shoreline for the man.

"While formal identification is yet to take place, police believe the body is likely to be that of the missing man," a police spokesperson said.

"Police would like to extend their thanks to everyone who has assisted with the search efforts over the weekend."

The man's death will be referred to the coroner.