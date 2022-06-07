Body of missing Taranaki fisherman found

Source: 1News

A body believed to be that of a missing Taranaki fisherman has been found.

Waiinu Beach

Waiinu Beach (Source: Google Earth)

Police said the body was found on Tuesday morning and is thought to be that of a fisherman who went missing off rocks near Waiinu Beach on Saturday.

A helicopter, the coastguard, surf lifesaving and police search and rescue spent the weekend scouring the shoreline for the man.

"While formal identification is yet to take place, police believe the body is likely to be that of the missing man," a police spokesperson said.

"Police would like to extend their thanks to everyone who has assisted with the search efforts over the weekend."

The man's death will be referred to the coroner.

New ZealandTaranaki

Popular Stories

1

'Bubbly, outgoing' boy, 7, killed in Canterbury crash

2

Photo of Harry and Meghan's Lilibet released as she turns one

3

‘Big roar’ in London as NZDF wows at Jubilee celebrations

4

Boris Johnson to remain as UK Prime Minister after surviving vote

5

Warriors coach Brown leaving club, Stacey Jones taking over

Latest Stories

Elon Musk threatens to walk away from Twitter deal

All Whites to host Australia in historic Eden Park friendly

Warriors coach Brown leaving club, Stacey Jones taking over

NZ Rugby apologise to Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate for 'failings'

'Bubbly, outgoing' boy, 7, killed in Canterbury crash

Related Stories

Taranaki crowned sunniest region in the country

New Plymouth house fire under investigation as victim named

MPI investigating claims of live export cattle mistreatment

Heavy rain, lightning and warm winds predicted for North Island