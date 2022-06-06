Zelensky makes second trip outside Kyiv region

Source: Associated Press

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky travelled on Sunday to the Zaporizhzhia region in the southeast, which is partly under Russian control.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

(Source: Associated Press)

He received a battle report, thanked troops and met with internally displaced Ukrainians in what was only his second public visit outside the Kyiv area since the war began.

According to a posting on Zelensky's Telegam account, the IDPs talked about the recovery of lost documents, as well as the provision of housing.

READ MORE: Zelensky: Situation in east 'extremely difficult'

Elsewhere in the country Sunday, Russia took aim at Western military supplies for Ukraine, launching airstrikes on Kyiv that it claimed destroyed tanks donated from abroad,

