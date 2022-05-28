Zelensky: Situation in east 'extremely difficult'

Source: Associated Press

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday once again stressed that the situation in the country's east was extremely difficult, as Russian forces continued to concentrate maximum efforts in the Donbas.

Volodymyr Zelensky. (Source: Associated Press)

Speaking during his night address, Zelensky said that Russian forces have amassed maximum artillery and reserves in the area, and were using air and missile strikes.

Zelensky said that Ukrainian forces were doing everything with currently available defence resources to protect the territory.

"We are doing everything to reinforce it," the Ukrainian leader said.

He also said that two key cities in Luhansk region, Lyman and Sievierodonetsk will never be Russian, amid reports of Russian forces capturing Lyman and encircling Sievierodonetsk.

"Even if Russia brings destruction and suffering there, we will rebuild every city and every community," Zelensky pledged.

