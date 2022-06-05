Team of detectives probe death of woman in Auckland's Onehunga

A family member who was unable to reach a relative by phone, later found her dead at her home in the Auckland suburb of Onehunga on Sunday morning.

A file image of a police emergency crime scene. (Source: 1News)

Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid said in a statement that a large team of detectives are investigating the death which is for now, being treated as unexplained.

The woman, 65, was found just after 10.00am after the family member went to her address after unsuccessful attempts to reach her by phone.

Schmid said a scene examination is underway and is expected to take several days.

“Police would like to reassure the community that there is no risk to public safety in relation to this death,” he said.