Damien O'Connor tests positive for Covid ahead of Europe trip

Trade Minister Damien O’Connor has tested positive for Covid-19, he confirmed on Saturday.

Damien O’Connor. (Source: Getty)

In a tweet, O’Connor said: "I've tested positive for Covid-19 after having managed to dodge it on 6 trips abroad.

I've tested positive for Covid-19 after having managed to dodge it on 6 trips abroad. Feeling OK. Glad to be home. I was about to announce travel this week to the OECD in Paris and then the WTO in Geneva. Unfortunately I now won't be able to make the OECD,... — Damien O'Connor (@DamienOConnorMP) June 4, 2022

"Feeling OK. Glad to be home. I was about to announce travel this week to the OECD in Paris and then the WTO in Geneva. Unfortunately I now won't be able to make the OECD,..."

ADVERTISEMENT

It comes after several members of the Prime Ministers US delegation tested positive while travelling last week.

Ardern also tested positive for the virus recently but recovered before departing New Zealand on her US trip.