Damien O'Connor tests positive for Covid ahead of Europe trip

Source: 1News

Trade Minister Damien O’Connor has tested positive for Covid-19, he confirmed on Saturday.

Damien O’Connor.

Damien O’Connor. (Source: Getty)

In a tweet, O’Connor said: "I've tested positive for Covid-19 after having managed to dodge it on 6 trips abroad.

"Feeling OK. Glad to be home. I was about to announce travel this week to the OECD in Paris and then the WTO in Geneva. Unfortunately I now won't be able to make the OECD,..."

It comes after several members of the Prime Ministers US delegation tested positive while travelling last week.

Ardern also tested positive for the virus recently but recovered before departing New Zealand on her US trip.

New ZealandPoliticsCovid-19

Popular Stories

1

The Queen spends birthday with great granddaughter, Lilibet

2

Paddington Bear makes guest appearance at Jubilee concert

3

Photos: Star-studded Jubilee concert in full swing

4

Duke and Duchess of Sussex miss reception after Jubilee service

5

Auckland house shot at belongs to Tribesmen gang members - neighbour

Latest Stories

Police patrol Hong Kong park to enforce Tiananmen vigil ban

Paddington Bear makes guest appearance at Jubilee concert

Damien O'Connor tests positive for Covid ahead of Europe trip

Photos: Star-studded Jubilee concert in full swing

Two future kings set to honour Queen at Jubilee concert

Related Stories

6291 Covid-19 cases on Saturday, 11 deaths reported

Tauranga by-election: voting opens across seven sites

Health system hit hard by winter illness, Covid numbers persist

6232 Covid-19 cases on Friday, 14 deaths reported