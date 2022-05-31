Covid-19: Another member of PM's delegation in US tests positive

Another member of the prime minister's delegation to the US has tested positive for Covid-19, just a day out from her meeting at the White House.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaking in San Francisco on Saturday. (Source: Associated Press)

An official in the delegation returned a positive PCR test result this morning.

They are asymptomatic and continue to return negative RAT results. They are taking precautionary measures and are isolating.

In another hitch, the Air Force plane carrying some members of Ardern's delegation has broken down in Washington DC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ardern will now fly commercially to San Francisco before taking an already-planned flight home.

The news comes after the chief executive and secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade Chris Seed and Jacinda Ardern's press secretary Andrew Campbell tested positive on Monday.

The day before, California governor Gavin Newsom tested positive following a meeting with Ardern on Saturday.

Ardern is set to meet with President Joe Biden on Wednesday. The White House's Covid protocols are thought to be the reason confirmation of the PM's face-to-face was delayed.

She recently recovered from the virus before leaving New Zealand.