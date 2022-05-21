PM out of Covid isolation, 'feeling well' for US trip

Source: 1News

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is "feeling well" and has left Covid-19 self isolation after testing positive for the virus a week ago.

Jacinda Ardern

Jacinda Ardern (Source: Getty)

In a statement on Saturday, a spokesperson told 1News that the PM was now out of isolation. They said she would follow-through with her plans to travel to the US next week. Further details about her itinerary would come out on Monday.

Ardern will be delivering a high-profile commencement address at Harvard University during the trade mission.

The PM first tested positive on Friday 13 May, while already in household isolation, after her partner Clarke Gayford tested positive a week earlier.

READ MORE: Jacinda Ardern says Covid's taken her sense of taste

On Thursday, she told an Instagram Live audience that she had lost her sense of taste during her Covid infection.

