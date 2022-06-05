Body of missing New Plymouth man found

Police searching for missing man Steven Walton, say they discovered his body at Midhurst property last week.

Steven Walton. (Source: NZ Police)

The 53-year-old was reported missing from his home in Frankleigh Park, New Plymouth on April 13.

Early last month, police appealed to the public for information, saying his family were concerned for his welfare and would like to see him return home.

Police have extended their condolences to his family and friends.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.