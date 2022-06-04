Off-duty Tokoroa constable dies in crash on State Highway 5

An off-duty police officer has died following a crash in Tāpapa near Tirau.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. (Source: 1News)

The accident happened on Friday. Taupō Area Commander Inspector Phil Edwards said in a statement the officer was 30-year-old Shannon Alexandra Rastrick of Tokoroa.

Edwards said she had been stationed in Tokoroa and had been working in the Taupō area since graduating in 2018.

"She was a loved and valued colleague who will be dearly missed," he said, adding support to her family and colleagues is being provided.

ADVERTISEMENT

The circumstances of the crash are being investigated.

Taupō's Richmond Netball Club paid tribute to Rastrick, a former player, on Friday.

"As a club we have had some devastating news that one of our previous Richmond girls has passed away."

"All our love and thoughts go out to her family and friends, RIP lovely girl."

It comes as one person has died after a two-vehicle crash on the Waikato Expressway overnight.

Police were called to the scene on SH1, Hampton Downs at 1.25am on Saturday.

The person died at the scene.