Northland gangs: Two arrested, drugs, firearms seized

Two people have been arrested and cash, cannabis and a firearm have been seized in Northland.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

Police said a warrant was executed at a Whangārei house with known gang links on Thursday.

"A 40-year-old woman was arrested and faces 20 charges of supplying methamphetamine and one of selling cannabis," Detective Shane Pilmer said.

She is due to reappear in the Whangārei District Court on June 10.

Police said a 19-year-old man has also been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of cannabis for supply and a representative charge of selling cannabis.

He is due to reappear in the Whangārei District Court in July.

It comes just days after a pistol, methamphetamine and nearly 2kgs of cannabis were seized in Northland.

A 45-year-old man was arrested on firearms and drug-related charges.

Pilmer said, "police will continue to actively target those with links to organised crime and those involved in the sale and supply of methamphetamine in our community."