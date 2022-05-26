Northland gangs: Pistol, meth seized in police crackdown

A pistol, methamphetamine and nearly 2kgs of cannabis have been seized on Wednesday amid an ongoing police crackdown on gang activity in Northland.

The 1.7kgs of cannabis was found in a search in Kaikohe on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a pistol and methamphetamine were seized after 60 vehicle stops were carried out in the area.

A 45-year-old man was arrested on firearms and drug-related charges.

"There is now a considerable police presence operating in the Kaikohe area, and the community can expect to see continued enforcement action and reassurance patrolling as a result," Far North Area commander Inspector Justin Rogers said in a statement.

"Police will not tolerate any antisocial behaviour by any gang member or associates in the streets of Kaikohe or across the Northland district.

"Our community has the right to go about their lawful business safely and those who choose to engage in this sort of violent or antisocial behaviour can expect to be stopped by police."

Anyone with concerns about unlawful activity or antisocial behaviour has been advised to contact police on 105.