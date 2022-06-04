Auckland house shot at belongs to Tribesmen gang members - neighbour

The house shot at in Auckland overnight belongs to at least one Tribesmen gang member, a neighbour has said.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Police said it received reports of the incident on Mirage Place, Beach Haven at 5.30am on Saturday.

Two cars were reportedly shot at on Mirage Place in Beach Haven. (Source: Supplied)

The neighbour, who has asked not to be named, told 1News two cars on the street were also shot at.

Superintendent Naila Hassan told 1News no injuries have been reported at this stage.

Inquiries into the incident are ongoing, Hassan said.

This is the latest incident in what has been an ongoing feud between the Killer Beez and Tribesmen gangs.

Last Tuesday the two gangs were involved in seven different firearms incidents across Auckland.

Police said houses were shot at in Ōtara, Papatoetoe, Flat Bush, Papakura, Te Atatū, Henderson and Mt Albert.

Anyone with any information about the latest incident is urged to contact police.