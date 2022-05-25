Seven different firearms incidents across Auckland overnight

There were seven different firearms incidents across Auckland on Tuesday night, police have confirmed.

Scene of Auckland shooting on May 25 (Source: 1News)

Police said they were in Ōtara, Papatoetoe, Flat Bush, Papakura, Te Atatū, Henderson and Mt Albert.

Inspector Warrick Adkin said inquiries are ongoing to establish what happened and if there are any links between the shootings.

“We want to reassure the community that we are treating these incidents very seriously and police staff are on the ground providing reassurance at each location."

Police said it’s not aware of any injuries at this stage.

“It is extremely fortunate that no one has been harmed in these incidents and we know the community will be as disgusted as we are by this callous behaviour.

“These offenders have shown blatant disregard for the safety of our communities by their indiscriminate and reckless use of firearms in public,” Adkin said.