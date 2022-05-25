Seven different firearms incidents across Auckland overnight

Source: 1News

There were seven different firearms incidents across Auckland on Tuesday night, police have confirmed.

Scene of Auckland shooting on May 25

Scene of Auckland shooting on May 25 (Source: 1News)

Police said they were in Ōtara, Papatoetoe, Flat Bush, Papakura, Te Atatū, Henderson and Mt Albert.

Inspector Warrick Adkin said inquiries are ongoing to establish what happened and if there are any links between the shootings.

“We want to reassure the community that we are treating these incidents very seriously and police staff are on the ground providing reassurance at each location."

Police said it’s not aware of any injuries at this stage.

“It is extremely fortunate that no one has been harmed in these incidents and we know the community will be as disgusted as we are by this callous behaviour.

“These offenders have shown blatant disregard for the safety of our communities by their indiscriminate and reckless use of firearms in public,” Adkin said.

New ZealandAucklandCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

Texas governor: 15 killed in school shooting; gunman dead

2

Kate Moss to testify in Johnny Depp's defamation case

3

Updated My Vaccine Pass available from today

4

Seven different firearms incidents across Auckland overnight

5

Man's body found in Auckland overnight, police investigating

Latest Stories

Texas governor: 15 killed in school shooting; gunman dead

Govt 'conflates spending announcements' with outcomes - Luxon

Northland gangs: Three arrests made and firearm seized

Five-week ban ends Sam Gilbert's season for Highlanders

Seven different firearms incidents across Auckland overnight

Related Stories

Northland gangs: Three arrests made and firearm seized

Homes damaged in spate of Auckland shootings on Tuesday night

Man's body found in Auckland overnight, police investigating

Going phishing: Kiwis losing tens of millions to 'cyber baddies'