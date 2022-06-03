Street racer vehicles impounded after illegal racing in the Hutt

Ten street racer vehicles have been impounded this week after incidents of skidding and burnouts over Anzac weekend in Lower Hutt.

One of the impounded vehicles. (Source: Supplied)

Police said several racers congregated in a commercial area of Lower Hutt and committed reckless behaviour, putting others at risk.

Vehicles were impounded from Levin, Palmerston North, Masterton and the Hutt Valley.

Three people have been summonsed to appear in court for loss of traction offences, Sergeant Matt Fitzgerald said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"A small number of individuals who refused to provide information about who was behind the wheel committing these offences," Fitzgerald said.

"They received a notice requesting the drivers details within 14 days. Three people have been summonsed for loss of traction offences."

Fitzgerald said often offenders are surprised when police turn up on their doorstep to take their vehicles because they think they’ve gotten away with it.

“I hope it gets the message across that antisocial road user behaviour won’t be tolerated and that police will thoroughly investigate offences and take enforcement action,” he said.

Fitzgerald added the remaining vehicles that haven’t been found have alerts to be seized once located.

READ MORE: Police crackdown on illegal street racers in Waikato

"Police will continue to monitor, investigate and hold to account," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The road is not a playground."

The reckless driving is dangerous for the drivers and other road users, police said.

"Our communities have had enough of the disruption caused by illegal street racers."