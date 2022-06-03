Auckland man wakes son after $6.3 million Lotto Powerball win

An Auckland man woke his son with a shout of "we've won" after winning $6.3 million in Wednesday's Lotto Powerball draw.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, plays "special birthday numbers" each draw, so knew as soon as he saw Wednesday's results his ticket was the winner.

He'd fallen asleep on the sofa after dinner, but once he woke up decided to check the results before going to bed.

"I couldn't believe my eyes when I saw the numbers online," he said.

"I think I was in shock - I probably still am. I kept checking the ticket over and over to make sure I had bought it for the right day!"

The man then rushed upstairs to tell his sleeping son the good news, before letting the rest of his family know.

"My son was asleep - but not for long after I burst into his room and shouted 'we've won!' at him," he laughed.

The man admitted he stashed the winning ticket in a cupboard until he claimed his prize on Thursday.

"I kept going back to check it was still there."

The man said he's going to treat his family for dinner and drinks on the town.

He's also looking forward to buying a house.

"This win also means I can help my family, which is really important to me. It’s going to make our lives that bit easier.”

The man bought his ticket from Countdown Hobsonville.

It is the eighth time Powerball First Division has been struck this year.

The man's win is made up of $6 million from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.