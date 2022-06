A lucky punter has won $6.3 million in Wednesday's Lotto Powerball draw.

A Lotto ticket being printed. (Source: Lotto NZ)

The winning numbers are: 02, 05, 06, 09, 25, 35, Bonus 13, Powerball 02.

Three other people were Division 1 winners, taking home $333,333 a piece.

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike winner will be taking home $200,000 with Strike Four.