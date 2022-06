Six people have been injured after a crash between a school bus and a truck in Tuakau, Waikato.

Police told 1News the crash happened just before 3:30pm on River Road.

St John say six people were injured in the crash, with two of those sent to Auckland's Middlemore Hospital.

Of the injuries, St John says five are moderately injured, while one has minor injuries.