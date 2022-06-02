Tyre Extinguishers unfazed after vandalism causes near crash

Climate activist group Tyre Extinguishers say "the real danger is from SUVs contributing to the climate crisis" after a tyre deflated by the group, in Wellington, almost led to a crash.

A deflated tyre. (Source: 1News)

The UK-based climate protest group have laid claim to a spate of SUV tyre tamperings in May, leaving flyers telling owners their “gas guzzler kills”.

1News was able to confirm that at least two vehicles in the same Auckland street were targeted by Tyre Extinguisher-inspired activists.

“We did this because driving around in your massive vehicle has huge consequences for others... SUVs and 4x4s are a disaster for our climate," the notes read.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: Climate group: Deflating Auckland tyres 'first action' in 'new wave' of protest

The group operate a website that encourages its devotees to deflate the tyres of "massive killer vehicles" and contains detailed instructions including video tutorials.

But while the past deflations were a "nuisance and upsetting" for owners, their most recent vandalism has highlighted potential life-threatening consequences, after almost causing a crash on the Wellington Highway.

According to police, a driver discovered a copy of the group's signature flyer on his vehicle on Tuesday.

A note left by activists (Source: 1News)

But after inspecting their vehicle parked on Willis Street, Wellington, and finding no obvious damage they made the decision to drive home.

The deflated tyre became obvious however after exiting the Porirua off-ramp, forcing the driver to pull over on the side of the highway.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police say they are making enquiries into the incident and those involved.

1News contacted Tyre Extinguishers for comment, asking if the group had considered the possibility their actions could result in an accident leading to injury or death.

The consequences of a deflated tyre in the midst of a medical emergency were also put to the group.

Their email response, however, was unrepentant.

Ambulance (file picture).

"The real danger is from SUVs contributing to the climate crisis, in which millions of people are dying or will die.

"The Tyre Extinguishers want to see bans on SUVs in urban areas, pollution levies to tax SUVs out of existence, and massive investment in free, comprehensive public transport. But until politicians make this a reality, Tyre Extinguishers action will continue."

ADVERTISEMENT

The group previously claimed the tyre deflations in May were "the first action in a new wave of climate protest in New Zealand".

According to Stuff, the group previously targeted streets in the Christchurch suburb of Halswell, on the same day the Government revealed its emissions reductions plan.

The Greens co-leader commented on results where many pro-climate change action candidates were successful. (Source: 1News)

Climate Change Minister James Shaw called the groups' deflationary tactics "counterproductive."

Speaking to Q+A's Jack Tame on the subject of climate change, Shaw said the Green Party supports "non-violent direct action," but deflating tyres would "probably just create more resistance."