Climate group: Deflating Auckland tyres 'first action' in 'new wave' of protest

A climate group that claimed responsibility for deflating tyres of large SUVs in Auckland says more protest action is coming.

Climate activists deflate the tyre of SUV in Auckland. (Source: 1News)

The 'Tyre Extinguishers', a UK-based climate protest group, said in a statement to 1News that "concerned residents" were behind the deflated tyres in Sandringham.

They said that was "the first action in a new wave of climate protest in New Zealand".

The group declined an interview for "security reasons".

Following a number of social media reports, 1News was able to confirm on Friday that two vehicles in the same Auckland street were targeted by Tyre Extinguisher-inspired activists.

Flyers left on the windscreens attempted to justify the deflationary tactic, informing the vehicle owners that their “gas guzzler kills”.

A note left by activists (Source: 1News)

“We did this because driving around in your massive vehicle has huge consequences for others,” the notes read.

Police said they received a report of a deflated tyre on a car parked on Truro Road in Sandringham.

A Tyre Extinguishers spokesperson, who identified themselves as 'Mercedes Driver', said Governments and politicians had "failed to protect us from these massive unnecessary vehicles".

"SUVs are a climate disaster, they cause air pollution and are dangerous for other road users. Everyone hates them, apart from the people who drive them," Driver said.

"Politely asking for climate action, clean air and safer streets has failed. It’s time for action."

Driver said the action group had "no leader" and that anyone could take part. Tyre Extinguishers operates a website that encourages its devotees to deflate the tyres of "massive killer vehicles".

"We want to see bans on SUVs in urban areas, pollution levies to tax SUVs out of existence, and massive investment in free, comprehensive public transport.

"But, until politicians make this a reality, Tyre Extinguishers action will continue."

The Government had halved public transport fares until at least July and introduced a levy on new high-emitting vehicles, like diesel and petrol utes.

Budget 2022 is also expected to deliver more funding for climate action.