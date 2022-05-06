Climate action group claims responsibility for deflated Auckland tyres

A coordinated campaign to deflate the tyres on large SUVs has arrived in New Zealand, with at least two vehicles in Auckland affected.

A UK-based climate action group calling themselves the 'Tyre Extinguishers' has claimed responsibility, operating a website that encourages its devotees to deflate the tyres of "massive killer vehicles."

“We are defending ourselves against climate change, air pollution and unsafe drivers,” a statement on their website reads.

“We do this with a simple tactic: Deflating the tyres of these massive, unnecessary vehicles, causing inconvenience for their owners.”

The website contains detailed instructions including video tutorials.

The group claims to have inspired followers across the globe to deflate thousands of tyres in the US, UK, Switzerland and Germany.

Climate activists deflate the tyre of SUV in Auckland. (Source: 1News)

And now, it appears, the phenomenon has reached New Zealand.

Following a number of social media reports, 1News was able to confirm that two vehicles in the same Auckland street were targeted by Tyre Extinguisher-inspired activists.

Flyers left on the windscreens attempted to justify the deflationary tactic, informing the vehicle owners that their “gas guzzler kills.”

“We did this because driving around in your massive vehicle has huge consequences for others,” the notes read.

“SUVs and 4x4s are a disaster for our climate.

“Even if you don't care about the impacts on people far away from you, there's also consequences for your neighbours. SUVs cause more air pollution than smaller cars.

A note left by activists (Source: 1News)

“SUV's are more likely to kill people than normal cars in collisions. Psychological studies show SUV drivers are more likely to take risks on the road."

The leaflet finished by claiming SUVs are “unnecessary and pure vanity,” informing the owners that they will have no difficulty walking, cycling or using public transport.

An owner of one of the vandalised vehicles, who was isolating due to Covid-19 said it was a "nuisance and upsetting."