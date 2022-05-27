Ardern heads to White House on same day as K-pop stars BTS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is headed to the White House - the same day K-pop sensations BTS are also due to visit.

Ardern's invitation is the first time a New Zealand prime minister has set foot in the US leader’s home since 2014.

She said the chance for a face to face meeting with US President Joe Biden is invaluable.

“That political engagement is really important to us and this time, making sure we have strong relationships with the United States while we have the war in Ukraine and increasing tension in our region is important.”

The invitation had been on shaky ground after the Prime Minister contracted Covid-19 - but all is in order now for a visit that will coincide with that of BTS.

BTS (file photo). (Source: Getty)

The K-pop stars are UN ambassadors and are using the meeting as a chance to raise awareness of anti-Asian hate during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in the US.

Ardern said she planned to use her time to tackle trade and climate change with the President.