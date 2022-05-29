California's governor Covid-positive 1 day after Ardern meeting

Anna Burns-Francis
By Anna Burns-Francis, 1News US Correspondent
Source: 1News

The governor of California has tested positive for Covid-19 - one day after meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her business delegation.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern prepare to take questions after an event at the San Francisco Botanical Garden.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern prepare to take questions after an event at the San Francisco Botanical Garden. (Source: Associated Press)

Gavin Newsom met with the prime minister at an outdoor event on Saturday (NZT), where the pair announced an agreement to work together on climate change.

Ardern has recently recovered from the virus and has not been considered infectious since before leaving New Zealand.

However, the news may make some at the White House jittery - its Covid protocols were thought to be the reason the prime minister's face-to-face with US President Joe Biden was delayed until this coming Wednesday (NZT).

The prime minister is headed to her Washington engagement at the White House on Monday, after wrapping up a whirlwind trade trip to the west coast.

She met with representatives from Twitter, Amazon and Microsoft in Seattle, and discussed climate change and the Christchurch call.

