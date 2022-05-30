Members of PM's delegation in US test positive for Covid-19

Two members of the prime minister's delegation to the US have tested positive for Covid-19, just two days out from her meeting at the White House.

Chris Seed, the chief executive and secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and Jacinda Ardern's press secretary, Andrew Campbell, are the two cases.

Both are isolating in San Francisco, so aren't travelling to Washington DC with the PM.

"The rest of the delegation is currently in air and en route to Washington DC. They produced negative RATs prior to leaving this morning. No one else in the delegation is currently symptomatic," a statement read.

"The New Zealand Embassy in Washington DC is in contact with the White House, but there is no change to meeting arrangements at this stage."

It comes just a day after California governor Gavin Newsom tested positive, following a meeting with Jacinda Ardern on Saturday (NZT).

Ardern is set to meet with President Joe Biden on Wednesday (NZT). The White House's Covid protocols are thought to be the reason the PM's face-to-face was delayed until then.

She recently recovered from the virus before leaving New Zealand.