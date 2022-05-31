Applications open for new legally-backed face mask exemption

People can apply for the new legally-backed face mask exemption from Midday Tuesday.
The Ministry of Health has provided 1News with a fictitious example of what the personalised exemption looks like.
People can apply through the My Covid Record website or call 0800 11 12 13.
Applicants will have to make a legal declaration that they have a physical illness, mental illness, condition or disability that makes wearing a mask to prevent the spread of Covid-19 unsuitable.
It comes following reports of fake mask exemption cards and people with genuine reasons for not wearing a face covering being denied service.
The cards are optional for mask-exempt people to use, but are legally recognised under Covid-19 legislation.
Reports of fraudulent use of the new exemption pass can be made on the Unite Against Covid-19 website.
Law breakers could face up to six months imprisonment or a fine of up to $12,000.