Mask exemptions ‘incredibly difficult’ to manage – Countdown

Countdown wants the mask exemption process looked at in the wake of threats hurled at its staff.

The supermarket company says abuse against its staff has ramped up during the Covid-19 pandemic, with the main cause of conflict being mask-wearing.

Staff have been physically assaulted and verbally attacked, with threats to kill and threats of rape occurring “every single day”.

The abuse has become so prevalent some staff are not reporting it anymore.

Wearing a face mask is considered unsuitable for those with a physical or sensory disability and those with a mental health or other condition.

A mask exemption card can be requested from the Disabled Persons Assembly NZ.

Up until last year, an exemption card could be downloaded from the Ministry of Health’s website, leading to them being abused to this day by those who legitimately do not need them.

With no legal requirement for people to carry an exemption card, Countdown spokeswoman Kiri Hannifin told 1News it was “incredibly difficult” for its staff to manage mask exemptions.

“There’s no way for us to tell who has a valid exemption and who doesn’t. There is so much misuse of the exemption.”

Hannifin said stores mostly knew those who had valid reasons not to wear a mask as "they shop with us all the time".

"We're trying to protect them and their rights to be free of problems," she said.

“The people that are causing us problems are not those who have genuine exemptions, but those who are making a political point around Covid or the vaccine or controls and they are often incredibly rude and aggressive and violent.”

People in face masks wait outside Countdown Greenlane in 2021. (Source: Getty)

"At the moment there is no way for us to verify — we can't ask questions, there's privacy issues which are absolutely valid.

"There's just no way we can verify that they have an exemption. It's incredibly difficult to manage. Our customers expect us to have other customers in masks. It's a lot of dynamics we simply can't do."

Countdown operates a no mask, no entry policy at its stores and masks are mandatory under the Red and Orange levels of the traffic light system.

As a result Hannifin said Countdown was “very keen to see movement on the mask exemption process”.

She said the process could be made better and safer for its staff and customers.

Hannifin said the current mask exemption process does not work and described it as being “not fit for purpose”.

Although Countdown has been working with health authorities around the issue, Hannifin said it was frustrated there had been no “expediency or urgency given to an issue which is very material to people’s wellbeing”.

“We’ve been trying really hard to get some help with that because we think it could be better.”

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins told 1News officials from the Ministry of Health, Commerce and Consumer Affairs, and disability groups have been working with the sector to find a solution.

“We know, and can see from international experiences, that this is a difficult issue to get right. Unfortunately, people are cheating the system," Hipkins said.

“We’re trying to balance the needs of the sector, who’s staff are confronted every day by people who might not have true exemptions, with the rights of the disabled community and others who have legitimate reasons as to why the use of a mask is not possible.

“I understand officials will be going back to the sector with proposals this week.”

The Ministry of Health confirmed to 1News it has been in discussions with Countdown about the mask exemption process and is looking to review it.

"Some people, such as those who have an intellectual or physical disability, a mental illness, or have been victims of some crimes, are unable to wear masks," a spokesman explained.

"The Government is currently reviewing how mask exemptions are issued, to make the process easier for both people and businesses. There needs to be a balance between the rights of people who are unable to wear a mask and the desire for businesses to have confidence that customers are respecting public health measures and acting lawfully.

"The ministry is disappointed to hear of reports of exemption cards being misused, or counterfeit versions being created, by some individuals and/or groups."