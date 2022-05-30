5836 Covid-19 cases on Monday, 5 deaths reported

There are 5836 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced on Monday.

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.

There are 403 people in hospital with the virus, up 20 from Sunday.

Ten people are in an intensive care or high dependency unit, one more than 24 hours ago.

The ministry also announced five deaths of people with Covid-19 over the past three days.

Of the five people who have died, one was aged in their 70s, three were in their 80s and one was aged over 90.

Two of them were from the Auckland region, with one each from Taranaki, Canterbury, and the Southern region.

Three were men and two were women.

"This is a very sad time for whānau and friends and our thoughts and condolences are with them. Out of respect, we will be making no further comment on these deaths," the ministry said.

The latest deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths of people with Covid-19 to 1154.

The seven-day rolling average of deaths is now 13.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 6881, down from 7712 a week ago, and down on 6904 24 hours ago.

Monday's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (134), Auckland (1923), Waikato (428), Bay of Plenty (192), Lakes (95), Hawke's Bay (133), MidCentral (190), Whanganui (51), Taranaki (160), Tairāwhiti (33), Wairarapa (46), Capital and Coast (525), Hutt Valley (217), Nelson Marlborough (258), Canterbury (910), South Canterbury (93), Southern (365), and West Coast (83).

The ministry said 5728 of Monday's cases were detected through RATs and 108 through PCR tests.

A total of 2261 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, while 10,526 RAT results were reported.

The number of active community cases is 48,153. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

There are also 52 new imported cases of Covid-19, the ministry announced on Monday.

On Sunday, 4841 community cases were announced.