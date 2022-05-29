4841 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, 9 deaths reported

There are 4841 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced on Sunday.

A man takes a Covid test. (Source: istock.com)

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.

There are 383 people in hospital with the virus, up 21 from Saturday.

Nine people are in an intensive care or high dependency unit, three more than 24 hours ago.

The ministry also announced nine deaths of people with Covid-19 over the past two days.

Of the nine people who have died, two were aged in their 60s, four were in their 70s and three were in their 80s.

Three of them were from the Auckland region, two were from Canterbury, and one each were from Northland, Waikato, Wairarapa and South Canterbury.

Five were men and four were women.

"This is a very sad time for whānau and friends and our thoughts and condolences are with them. Out of respect, we will be making no further comment on these deaths," the ministry said.

The latest deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths of people with Covid-19 to 1149.

The seven-day rolling average of deaths remains at 14.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 6904, down from 7863 a week ago, and down on 6924 24 hours ago.

Sunday's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (157), Auckland (1582), Waikato (342), Bay of Plenty (124), Lakes (80), Hawke's Bay (130), MidCentral (156), Whanganui (37), Taranaki (128), Tairāwhiti (25), Wairarapa (49), Capital and Coast (405), Hutt Valley (173), Nelson Marlborough (208), Canterbury (771), South Canterbury (105), Southern (300) and West Coast (67).

The location of two cases is unknown.

The ministry said 4682 of Sunday's cases were detected through RATs and 159 through PCR tests.

A total of 2133 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours and 8999 RAT results were reported.

The number of active community cases is 48,310. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

There are also 43 new imported cases of Covid-19, the ministry announced on Sunday.

On Saturday, 6369 community cases were announced.