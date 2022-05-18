Katey Martin retires from cricket saying it’s ‘given me my life'

White Ferns great Katey Martin has hung up her keeping gloves for good after announcing on Wednesday that she is retiring from domestic and international cricket following a 21-year career.

Katey Martin. (Source: Photosport)

Martin leaves the game having played 103 ODIs, 95 T20s and a single Test. She also finishes with 169 domestic one-day games played, a New Zealand Cricket record for men and women.

Martin said she is leaving the game with "no regrets" and looked forward to her next chapter.

"It's been an incredible experience," said Martin.

"To all my teammates, coaches, opposition, fans and friends I’ve met along the way, I want to thank you for making my time in cricket so memorable.

"Cricket really has given me my life - from leaving Dunedin as a youngster to attend the NZC Academy in Christchurch, to traveling the world as a White Fern and representing my country - it’s been a dream come true."

Martin said coming to her decision wasn't easy but her mind was essentially made up before the White Ferns' final World Cup match against Pakistan in Christchurch in March.

"I knew heading into that match it could be my last time playing for New Zealand, hence why I was quite emotional," Martin recalled.

"I took some time after the tournament to talk to family and friends to solidify my decision before making it official today."

Martin said she had enjoyed watching women's cricket grow during her time in the game and wanted to be part of that still as she moved forward in both a coaching role and with more commentary work.

“I’m passionate about leaving the game in a better place and would be very keen to help coach and develop our next generation of keepers," she said.

"It’s definitely somewhere I feel I can give back to a game that has given me so much.”